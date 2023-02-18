THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Caleb Huffman’s 32 points led Nicholls over Incarnate Word 84-74 on Saturday night.

Huffman also added six rebounds and four steals for the Colonels (14-12, 9-5 Southland Conference). Latrell Jones scored 19 points while going 8 of 12 (2 for 3 from distance), and added five rebounds and five steals. Lance Amir-Paul shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Cardinals (11-17, 5-10) were led by Jonathan Cisse, who posted 23 points and six assists. Josh Morgan also scored 23 points for Incarnate Word. Brandon Swaby finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.