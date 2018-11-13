CINCINNATI (AP) — Hue Jackson has landed back in Cincinnati, where he’ll help head coach Marvin Lewis try to resurrect the Bengals’ historically bad defense.
The Bengals hired Jackson as a special assistant on Tuesday, a day after Cincinnati fired its defensive coordinator and put Lewis in charge of running the unit. Lewis says Jackson will help him prepare the defense each week and he’ll be on the field during games helping him with decisions.
It’s Jackson’s third stint with the Bengals. He was their offensive coordinator before the Browns hired him as head coach after the 2015 season. Jackson was fired last month after winning only three games in Cleveland.
The Bengals (5-4) are on pace to give up the most yards in NFL history.
Most Read Sports Stories
- After being fired, Lorena Martin levels accusations of racism at Mariners, who call them 'false'
- Report: In wake of Paul Allen's death, Seahawks will eventually be sold, possibly for record amount
- UW Huskies make scholarship offer to Kennedy Catholic's Sam Huard, top QB recruit in 2021 class VIEW
- Huskies, Cougars rise in AP poll as Apple Cup draws near
- Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 11: Will USC fire Clay Helton? | Jon Wilner
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL