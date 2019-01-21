HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Struggling English Premier League club Huddersfield has turned to Borussia Dortmund’s reserve team to find another manager, hiring Jan Siewert to succeed David Wagner.

Huddersfield announced the hiring of Siewert a week after Wagner left with the northern English team in last place.

The 36-year-old Siewert has signed a contract at Huddersfield to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Wagner also joined Huddersfield in 2015 from coaching the Dortmund second team.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle acknowledged how Siewert “bears many similarities to him; a young, aspirational German from Borussia Dortmund II.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports