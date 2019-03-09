JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Chris Howell and Jayveous McKinnis scored 19 points apiece as Jackson State defeated Alabama State 82-70 on Saturday. Venjie Wallis added 15 points for the Tigers. McKinnis also had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers.
Jontrell Walker had 12 points for Jackson State (13-18, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Jackson State put up 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Leon Daniels scored a season-high 21 points for the Hornets (11-18, 9-9), who have now lost four straight games. Fausto Pichardo added 13 points. Tobi Ewuosho had nine rebounds.
The Tigers evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Jackson State 59-57 on Jan. 7.
