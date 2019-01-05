NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Chris Howell scored four of his 17 points in overtime and Jackson State opened Southwestern Conference play with a 54-51 win at Alabama A&M on Saturday night.
Jackson State (4-11, 1-0) now has won seven of the last nine games with the Bulldogs.
Howell, a graduate transfer from South Dakota State entered the game averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. Venjie Wallis, a transfer from the University of New Orleans, finished the game with 11 points and knocked down a pair of critical free throws in the overtime period.
Alabama A&M falls to 1-14 and now has lost three straight.
