LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead four players scoring in double figures for No. 13 Kentucky as the Wildcats beat Morehead State 79-54 on Thursday night.

Sabrina Haines had 14 points, Blair Green scored 12 and Tatyana Wyatt had 10 points and eight rebounds for Kentucky, which never trailed.

Howard hit a 3 to make it 10-2 and then scored the first five points in a 10-0 run that gave the Wildcats a 22-8 lead late in the first quarter and Morehead State trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Howard made a 3-pointer with 3:22 left in the third quarter that gave Kentucky its biggest lead at 68-34.

Jazzmyn Elston and Tomiyah Alford led Morehead State (2-3) with 11 points apiece and Breuna Jackson scored 10. Ariel Kirkwood, who went into the game averaging a team-high 12.8 points per game, fouled out with three points, eight rebounds and six turnovers in 16 minutes.

Kentucky (5-0), which scored 35 points off 25 Eagles turnovers, has forced at least 20 turnovers in each game this season.