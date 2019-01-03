LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 16 points, Maci Morris added 14 and No. 16 Kentucky rolled to a 77-55 win over Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference opener on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (14-1) won their fifth straight and improved to 11-0 at home. After setting a program record for most wins before the new year, Kentucky now has its second-best start under coach Matthew Mitchell after the 2012-13 team that started 18-1.

Kentucky entered the game forcing 23.9 turnovers a game while giving the ball away 13 times. The Wildcats, who had 14 turnovers, forced Vanderbilt into 29 giveaways — including 10 Kentucky steals — and scored 30 points off them.

Vanderbilt trailed at halftime despite shooting 53 percent because of 16 turnovers Kentucky turned into 16 points. The Wildcats shot 52 percent but attempted 12 more shots.

Kentucky scored the last five points of the first quarter to take a 21-15 lead and then Taylor Murray opened the second quarter with a 3-point play. An 8-0 run, starting with a pair of Ogechi Anyagaligbo baskets, pushed the lead to double figures and Vanderbilt never threatened.

Cierra Walker had 17 points for Vanderbilt (5-9), which shot 56 percent (20 of 36).