WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Settle III scored 19 points and Randall Brumant scored 16 points making all seven of shot attempts and Howard beat American 90-56 on Saturday.

In ending its two-game losing streak, the Bison built a 9-0 lead, extended it to 27-13 and went to intermission up 43-22. Tai Bibbs scored 14 points and Elijah Hawkins 11 for Howard (5-4).

Matt Rogers scored 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting and Stacy Beckton Jr. scored 13 for American (2-7) which has lost seven straight.

