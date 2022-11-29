After a tournament-opening 1-1 draw with Wales and a scoreless draw with England, the United States has one more group-stage game at the World Cup in Qatar. The Americans can advance to the knockout stage with a victory against Iran.

When will the United States play Iran?

Tuesday at 11 a.m. Pacific time. That’s 10 p.m. in Qatar.

How can I watch in the United States?

The game will be broadcast on Fox (in English) and on Telemundo (in Spanish).

To stream the English-language broadcast, you’ll need a subscription to a streaming package that includes Fox, such as YouTube TV, Hulu, SlingTV or Fubo. (Some offer free trials.) Tubi will stream the game for free, but only as a replay, after the game is over.

Peacock will stream the Spanish-language broadcast. (Peacock Premium is $4.99 a month.)

What do the Americans need to do to advance?

The situation is simple: If the United States defeats Iran, it will advance to the round of 16. If it ties or loses, it will be eliminated.

Advertising

With a victory, the United States will most likely go through as the second-place team from its group. But if Wales upsets England, the Americans will win Group B.

Should the United States advance, it would play a game in the round of 16 on Saturday or Sunday, quite possibly against the Netherlands, although Ecuador or Senegal are also potential opponents. A quarterfinal opponent might be Argentina, Poland, Australia or Denmark. And it would only get tougher from there.

Before the Iran game, bookmakers offered roughly 180-1 odds on the United States lifting the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Does this game include geopolitical tension?

Yes.

Who has scored for the U.S. in the tournament?

The United States has just one goal, against Wales. It was scored by Tim Weah, assisted by Christian Pulisic.

How have the Americans done in the past?

This is the 11th World Cup for the U.S. men. The team’s best performance came in the first World Cup in 1930, held in Uruguay, when it made the semifinals. That tournament was missing several top teams from Europe, however. The best recent performance was a quarterfinal berth in 2002. (The U.S. women have won four World Cups, including the inaugural tournament in 1991.)

Who is on the roster?

The U.S. men’s soccer team has an average age of 25 years 214 days; it is the second-youngest squad of the 32-team field, according to Nielsen’s Gracenote, a data provider. Only Ghana, with an average 25 years 108 days, has a younger 26-man squad.

Here is the squad, with the players’ professional clubs; their number of international appearances, followed by number of international goals; and their hometowns.

Goalkeepers:

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town, England; 8/0; Highlands Ranch, Colorado)

Sean Johnson (New York City F.C.; 10/0; Lilburn, Georgia)

Matt Turner (Arsenal, England; 22/0; Park Ridge, New Jersey)

Defenders:

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, Scotland; 11/0; Southend-on-Sea, England)

Sergiño Dest (A.C. Milan, Italy; 21/2; Almere, Netherlands)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 29/3; Oak Hills, California)

Shaq Moore (Nashville S.C.; 16/1; Powder Springs, Georgia)

Tim Ream (Fulham, England; 48/1; St. Louis)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham; 31/2; Liverpool, England)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany; 3/0; Lake Grove, New York)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 76/0; Seattle)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville S.C.; 35/3; Lawrenceville, Georgia)

Midfielders:

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, England; 26/6; Medford, New Jersey)

Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles F.C.; 54/2; Plano, Texas)

Tyler Adams (Leeds United; 33/1; Wappingers Falls, New York)

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain; 12/0; San Diego)

Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy; 39/9; Little Elm, Texas)

Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain; 21/0; London)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0; Pico Rivera, California)

Forwards:

Jesús Ferreira (F.C. Dallas; 15/7; McKinney, Texas)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 50/11; Mercer Island, Washington)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England; 54/21; Hershey, Pennsylvania)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany; 15/4; Bedford, New York)

Josh Sargent (Norwich City, England; 22/5; O’Fallon, Missouri)

Tim Weah (Lille, France; 27/4; Rosedale, Queens, New York)

Haji Wright (Antalyaspor, Turkey; 5/1; Los Angeles)