Four years ago, American fans watched the World Cup with heavy hearts because the U.S. men had shockingly failed to qualify. But the eight-year wait is over. The United States is back and has three huge games in Qatar (and maybe more than that, U.S. fans hope).

How can I watch the World Cup in the United States?

All games will be broadcast on Fox or its FS1 cable channel. Telecasts in Spanish will mostly be on Telemundo, but if two games are played simultaneously, Universo will pick one up.

Peacock will stream the Spanish-language broadcasts, and the first 12 games will not require a subscription. (After that, Peacock Premium is $5 a month.)

To stream the English-language Fox Sports broadcasts, you’ll need a subscription to a streaming package that includes Fox, YouTube TV, Hulu, SlingTV or Fubo. (Some offer free trials.) Tubi will stream the games for free, but only as replays, after the games are over.

When will the United States play its group stage games?

Monday: United States vs. Wales. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Friday: England vs. United States. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Nov. 29: Iran vs. United States. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

How have the Americans done in the past?

This is the 11th World Cup for the U.S. men. The team’s best performance came in the first World Cup in 1930, held in Uruguay, when it made the semifinals. That tournament was missing several top teams from Europe, however. The best recent performance was a quarterfinal berth in 2002. (The U.S. women have won the World Cup four times.)

How will they do this time?

England is the comfortable favorite in the Americans’ group, from which two teams will qualify. But the United States is generally considered to be the second favorite, just ahead of Wales. Iran is the outsider.

The opening game is crucial. If the Americans beat Wales, they will be in a strong position to advance. But a loss would mean they might have to beat England to get a top-two spot.

Should the United States advance, it would face a game in the round of 16 on Dec. 3 or Dec. 4, quite possibly against the Netherlands, a tournament contender. A quarterfinal opponent could be Argentina or Denmark. And it would only get tougher from there.

Bookmakers are offering roughly 150-1 odds on the United States lifting the World Cup.

Who is on the final roster?

The U.S. men’s soccer team has an average age of 25 years 214 days; they will be the second-youngest of the 32 World Cup squads, according to Nielsen’s Gracenote, a data provider. Only Ghana, with an average of 25 years 108 days, has a younger 26-man squad.

Here is the squad, with the players’ professional clubs; their number of international appearances, followed by number of international goals; and their hometowns.

Goalkeepers:

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town, England; 8/0; Highlands Ranch, Colorado)

Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 10/0; Lilburn, Georgia)

Matt Turner (Arsenal, England; 20/0; Park Ridge, New Jersey)

Defenders:

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, Scotland; 11/0; Southend-on-Sea, England)

Sergiño Dest (AC Milan, Italy; 19/2; Almere, Netherlands)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 29/3; Oak Hills, California)

Shaq Moore (Nashville Soccer Club; 15/1; Powder Springs, Georgia)

Tim Ream (Fulham, England; 46/1; St. Louis)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham; 29/2; Liverpool, England)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany; 3/0; Lake Grove, New York)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 75/0; Seattle)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 33/3; Lawrenceville, Georgia)

Midfielders:

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, England; 24/6; Medford, New Jersey)

Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC; 53/2; Plano, Texas)

Tyler Adams (Leeds United; 32/1; Wappingers Falls, New York)

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain; 12/0; San Diego)

Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy; 37/9; Little Elm, Texas)

Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain; 19/0; London)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0; Pico Rivera, California)

Forwards:

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 15/7; McKinney, Texas)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 49/11; Mercer Island, Washington)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England; 52/21; Hershey, Pennsylvania)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany; 14/4; Bedford, New York)

Josh Sargent (Norwich City, England; 20/5; O’Fallon, Missouri)

Tim Weah (Lille, France; 25/3; Rosedale, New York)

Haji Wright (Antalyaspor, Turkey; 3/1; Los Angeles)