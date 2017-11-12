Sports How do you feel about start of college basketball season? Originally published November 12, 2017 at 6:27 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryWith Elliott out, Cowboys falter in 27-7 loss to Falcons Previous StorySeattle U wins WAC men’s soccer championship
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.