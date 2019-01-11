HOUSTON (AP) — Houston third baseman Alex Bregman will be limited to start spring training after having minor surgery on his right elbow on Friday.
The Astros say Bregman is expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season after having arthroscopic surgery.
The 24-year-old was named to his first All-Star game in 2018 and was selected MVP after his home run lifted the American League to a win.
He set career highs in almost every category last season by hitting .286 with an AL-leading 51 doubles, 31 homers and 103 RBIs in 157 games.
The second overall pick in the 2015 draft has hit .282 with 58 homers and 208 RBIs in 2 ½ seasons with the Astros.
