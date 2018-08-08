Trainer Blaine Wright will not have local star Riser in the Longacres Mile, but he will have two others in the race, including early favorite Alert Bay.

This was not the Longacres Mile that trainer Blaine Wright was envisioning a few weeks ago.

Riser, a 4-year-old gray gelding, was dominating this season at Emerald Downs, and would undoubtedly have been the favorite had he run in Sunday’s Grade III stakes race for horses 3 years old and up.

But Riser was diagnosed with an injury after winning the Mt. Rainier Stakes last month, and is out of the race. But Wright, the two-time defending training champion at the Auburn racetrack, still has two horses among the six who are entered in the Northwest’s most prestigious race, including the race favorite.

His best hope appears to be Alert Bay, a 7-year-old gelding who has earned $1.25 million in his career. He drew post No. 2 for the race during Wednesday’s post-position draw Emerald Downs and was the early favorite at 9-5.

Barkley, coming off a second-place finish to Riser in the Mt. Rainier Stakes, was put at 5-2 and will start from post No. 3. Mach One Rules, who was second in the Mile last year, is listed at 4-1 and got the No. 1 post. Conquest Windycity, who has been racing in the Midwest is listed at 9-2.

Wright’s other Mile hopeful is Oh Marvelous Me, who is listed at 12-1 and is taking a huge step up in competition, but has not finished out of the top three in his past 12 starts and has won six of his 12 races at Emerald Downs. The 6-year-old gelding will start in post No. 6.

Alert Bay has not raced since last July because of an injury but has been training well. His best surface has been turf, but he has performed well on dirt and was third in the 2015 Longacres Mile and fourth in 2016. He recorded a Beyer Speed Figure of 96 in the 2015 Mile, and a repeat performance could very well be good enough to win this year.

That is why when the field was uncharacteristically short for the Mile, it was decided to ship Alert Bay rather than enter him in a turf race in Santa Rosa, Calif., this weekend that he was also nominated for.

“It looks like our horse fits very well on paper,” said Wright, whose father, Richard, was a jockey and trainer who conditioned horses at Longacres before it closed in 1992 and later at Emerald Downs. “We feel like this is a good spot.”

Wright, who grew up locally, said the Longacres Mile “is our Kentucky Derby in the Northwest. My family has been involved in racing in the Northwest since the 1960s. As a horseman, you just feel lucky to be involved in the race.”

Because of that, it is still painful that Riser won’t be in it.

“Obviously, it was a huge blow to myself and my crew,” he said. “I probably feel more horrible for my crew and my owner (Chappell Alpine Farms) than myself. We put a lot of time and effort into this horse and this was our goal all year long with him. So to have three dominating performances and to be the high weight (which is given to the top nominee), it’s a huge blow. But at the same time, these things happen and hopefully it isn’t a career-ending injury.”

Wright did not want to disclose the injury suffered by Riser, a 4-year-old colt, but said “he is being evaluated by one of the best vets in the world, and hopefully it will be just a 60- to 90-day deal.”

Alert Bay, who has won six graded-stakes races, needed about 10 months to recover from an injury he suffered after finishing third in the Grade III American Handicap on turf at Santa Anita in Southern California in July of last year. This will be his first race back, but the horse previously has run well after layoffs.

Wright believes Alert Bay will be ready to run a good race after several strong workouts, and he is scheduled to arrive in Auburn on Thursday. Although turf is Alert Bay’s best surface, he has won two graded stakes on dirt, and led the 2015 Longacres Mile late in the race before being passed.

“You can make a case for every horse, but my horse has been very consistent in the past, but at the same time he’s a year older, a year wiser and we’re coming off a long layoff,” Wright said. “He’s got to have his A game, and be at his best to outrun Barkley and Mach One, the horse coming from the East Coast (Conquest Windy City), and really, every one of them.”

That would include Oh Marvelous Me. Wright was an assistant trainer for Grant Forster when he trained 2005 Longacres Mile winner No Giveaway, who won at 60-1, the biggest longshot to win in the race’s history.

“So I know miracles do happen,” said Wright.

And if Wright ends up in the winner’s circle after the mile, he will be very grateful.

“If you can deal with the lows, the highs are great,” he said. “The main thing as a horsemen, you’ve got to stay humble.”

Also in the field is Kaabraaj, who has been racing at Emerald Downs and is listed at 6-1 and will start from post No. 4 in the small field. The Miles typically has a full field of 12 in the race.

“It’s disappointing,” said Mach One Rules trainer Frank Lucarelli about the field size. “I would have liked to have been 11 or 12.”