Blaine Wright has been winning just about every stakes race at Emerald Downs the past three seasons.

But the biggest jewel has eluded the 45-year-old trainer, the race that anyone like Wright who has grown up in Northwest racing wants to win the most: the Longacres Mile.

Wright has had chances before, and his Alert Bay finished second last year. He has another great shot Sunday in the 84th running of the $200,000 Grade III race for 3-year-olds and up. The Wright-trained Anyportinastorm is the 8-5 favorite and drew post No. 8 at Wednesday’s post-position draw at the Emerald Downs racetrack in Auburn.

A field of 11 will compete in Sunday’s race, capping a day of four stakes races. Wright is taking nothing for granted despite having the favorite.

“They’ve got to have their ‘A’ game and you have to have luck on your side,” he said.

That has been a great combo for Wright, who, since the start of the 2017 season, has won 27 stakes races at Emerald Downs. The next most among trainers is Steve Bullock with six.

Wright said adding the Mile to his list would mean a lot: To him, to his father Richard, who had a few chances as a jockey and trainer; to mother Susan, a horse owner and assistant trainer; and to many other family members who are involved in racing.

Wright was born into the sport and worked summers as a kid in his dad’s stable. His dream was to be a jockey.

“I think every kid growing up on the backside (at a racetrack) wants to be a jockey, but you can see by my frame there wasn’t much point being a jockey by the time I was 13.”

So Wright played baseball, soccer and wrestled at Renton High School.

“I took care of the ponies and was always at the racetrack (Longacres in Renton), but never had aspirations of being a trainer,” he said.

But after two years of community college, he started working full-time for his father’s stable at Yakima Meadows, and by 1995, he was training his first horses.

His career didn’t take off, and after the 1999 season, he took a job with a construction company. But he didn’t leave the sport entirely.

“The whole time I was doing that, I worked on the starting-gate crew at Emerald Downs,” he said.

In 2005, trainer Grant Forster asked Wright to be his assistant, and Wright said yes.

“You grow up, and finally realize where your heart lies,” Wright said.

After the 2006 season at Emerald Downs, Wright went out on his own again. This time it was much different, with things seemingly getting better each year. Wright has stables at Emerald Downs and in Northern California, shuttling back and forth each week since 2010.

It’s not easy for Wright, who is married and has a 5-year-old daughter, Ava, but you can’t argue with his success. He won the training titles at Emerald Downs in 2016 and 2017, was second last year and is second this year.

No one has been close to him in winning the big-money races, and in May he saddled Anothertwistafate in the Preakness Stakes.

“Your clientele puts good horses in your barn and you’re bound to succeed,” he said. “The family name certainly didn’t hurt, and my dad gave up half his business in 2006 to help get me going. I try to be honest about the horses and I work hard every day. It just seemed to fall in place.”

That work helped Wright get a horse to the Preakness, a bucket-list item for him, but the Longacres Mile was the race he grew up thinking about.

“I look at my dad, and he’s been involved in Northwest racing for 50-some years and never won the race,” Wright said. “Look at Peter Redekop, the owner (of Anyportinastorm), he’s tried and tried and tried and hasn’t won the race. Do I want to win it? Hell yeah, I want to win it. Probably more than any race I’ve been involved in.”

The public will undoubtedly be betting Sunday that Wright’s horse will give him that win, based on Anyportinastorm’s easy wire-to-wire victories in the Governors Stakes and Budweiser Stakes in June and July at Emerald Downs.

The question is the distance. The horse has not won running more than 6½ furlongs (a mile is 8 furlongs), and in his only one-mile race, he finished third on the turf.

“I think we had concerns going that far when he was a younger horse,” Wright said. “As he has progressed, he has relaxed enough, I think he has a natural turn of foot and I think he has the right type of style for Emerald Downs where you see a lot of speed horses win routing. I believe the horse will carry his speed, but he still has to do it.”