AUBURN — It was a mixed bag of weather for the final day of racing at Emerald Downs on Sunday, with some rain and clouds and finally a bit of sun.

The weather was symbolic of the season, with track president Phil Ziegler saying the overall handle increased this season despite 11 fewer total races. But he said attendance, the number of horses per race and on-track betting saw declines of about 10 percent.

“A lot of highlights and a few challenges,” said Ziegler, who said exact figures were not available Sunday. “The biggest positive is that horse racing here is more popular than ever before.”

Ziegler said the final numbers had not been figured out, but field sizes were “down by about 10 percent, and that affects handle and quality of races.”

Ziegler said poor weather on some of the biggest days contributed to attendance being lower.

“It’s not like we had bad weather, but last year the weather was sensational,” he said.

Ziegler said Friday and Saturday night racing has been popular with East Coast bettors, and out-of-state wagering increased enough to more than offset the decline of on-track wagering.

Ziegler is concerned about how the closure of Portland Meadows might affect horse population at Emerald Downs next season.

“We are going to have to look at other incentives to get folks up here,” he said.

Race Home wins Gottstein Futurity

The highlight of the final day was the $100,000 Gottstein Futurity, the second-biggest purse of the season behind the $200,000 Longacres Mile.

Race Home came from far back to pull away for a 4-length victory in the race for 2-year-olds on a track that was listed as wet-fast.

Race Home, who won his debut on a sloppy track Sept. 8, “exploded” in the stretch, said jockey Kevin Krigger.

Krigger wasn’t worried that his horse was in 11th of 12 down the backstretch, because he felt the leaders were going too quickly.

“My horse was pulling me, and I knew I had lot of horse,” Krigger said. “I knew he would finish strong.”

Race Home, a gelding, paid $13.80 on a $2 win ticket and ran the 1 1/16 miles in 1 minute, 44.18 seconds.

Unmachable, the co-second choice in the wagering, came from 10th to take the lead in the stretch, but was no match for Race Home and had to settle for second.

Oh Marvelous Me ($6.40) won the $25,000 Pete Pedersen stakes for older male horses at 6 1/2 furlongs, and Paddy’s Secret ($6.60) won the $25,000 Horsemen Appreciation stakes for fillies and mares at a mile.

Lucarelli, Wales win titles

Trainer Frank Lucarelli, the career leader at Emerald Downs in training victories and earnings, dominated the standings this year, winning 81 races (27 percent), with Blaine Wright finishing second with 41.

Gary Wales won his first riding title at any meet with 99 victories. Kevin Orozco was second with 65.