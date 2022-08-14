Wow!

It was one shocker after another in the three championship races before the Longacres Mile at Emerald Downs in Auburn on Sunday.

Tiz a Macho Girl pulled off a shocker in the $75,000 Washington Oaks for 3-year-old fillies, pulling away for a 6 1/4-length victory at 21-1.

That was followed by 1 1/4-length victory by Zippin Sevens at 23-1 in the $75,000 Emerald Distaff for older fillies and mares.

Then came the biggest upset when You’re the Cause staged a huge rally to win the $75,000 Muckleshoot Derby for 3-year-olds at 56-1.

You’re the Cause was claimed for $8,000 two races ago and made the investment look good, rallying from last place and more than 15 lengths behind. He earned $41,250 for WillWin Stable with the win.

“We knew he had a little route experience, so it was a good choice (to run him in the Muckleshoot Derby),” said Debbie Van Horne, You’re the Cause’s trainer and part-owner.

You’re the Cause paid $115.60 on a $2 win ticket, and was longest shot in the race.

Jockey Alex Cruz was instructed to settle about four lengths behind the early leader on Zippin Sevens, but he changed the plan when his horse broke to the lead out of the gate.

“She broke good and I said, ‘Let’s go, she will be tough right now,’ ” Cruz said.

Indeed she was, holding off Princess of Cairo, the defending champion in the race, who finished second.

Zippin Sevens paid $49 to win.

Jockey Jake Samuels picked up his first career Emerald Downs stakes win on Tiz a Macho Girl, who was second early before moving past Unsolved Mystery and easily holding off even-money favorite Slack Tide.

“(Trainer) Jeff (Metz) told me before the race, not to hit the front too soon,” Samuels said. “I could tell at the 5/16s (pole) that she kind of perked her ears and I really had to focus on keeping her attention. She hit the head of the lane, switched to her right (lead) and was home free.”