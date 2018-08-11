Part of the action is the Emerald Downs Distaff, the top race of the seasons for older fillies and mares.

While the $200,000 Grade III Longacres Mile is the unquestionable headliner on the card Sunday at Emerald Downs, there are three other stakes races on tap, including the Emerald Downs Distaff, the top race of the season for older fillies and mares.

Top Quality, an easy winner in last month’s Boeing Stakes at 1 1/16 miles, is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in a field of eight in the 1 1/8-mile $50,000 Distaff. Top Quality, who will start from the No. 6 post, is trained by Blaine Wright, who also trains the second choice, Reginella at 5-1. She was no match for Top Quality in the Boeing, losing by 3 3/4 lengths, but was easily second best and will start from post No. 2.

Another horse to pay attention to is Little Dancer, who won the Emerald Downs Oaks at 1 1/8 miles last year and was second in the Distaff last year. She is 10-1 on the morning line and has post No. 8. The third choice, at 6-1, is No Talking Back, who has the No. 5 post.

Also on the card Sunday are a pair of $50,000 stakes races at 6 furlongs for 2-year-olds, which each has a full field of 12 entered.

Helaman is the 7-2 morning-line favorite in the W.T.B.O.A. Lads Stakes for colts and geldings. Aikman Juliet is the 7-2 favorite in the Barbara Shinpoch Stakes for fillies.



