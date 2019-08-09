What has long been the biggest day of horse racing in the state has gotten even bigger.

While the 84th running of the Grade III Longacres Miles is the headliner Sunday at Emerald Downs, three other important stakes races are on the card.

The $50,000 Emerald Distaff, the signature race of the season for fillies and mares, has been on the same day as the Mile for years. This year, the track added the $50,000 Muckleshoot Derby and the $50,000 Washington Oaks, the top races of the season for 3-year-olds, to what is being billed as “Championship Sunday.”

Trainer Blaine Wright has the favorite in the Longacres Mile, the race he most wants to win

“We have seen other tracks in the country have success with multiple stakes days,” said Emerald Downs president Phil Ziegler. “Adding the two championship 3-year-old races we thought would really make this day special for the fans attending.”

Emerald Downs is offering a 50-cent Pick 4 on the four stakes races.

A field of 11 is entered in the Longacres Mile. Anyportinastorm is the 8-5 morning-line favorite and will break from post eight in the race for colts and geldings.

Solid Wager, an 8-year-old gelding who has been racing in the Midwest and has career earnings of $857,000, is the second choice on the morning line at 5-1.

Bella Mia is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the Emerald Distaff at 1 1/8 miles and will break from the No. 1 post in a field of nine. Reginella, tbe defending champion, is listed at 8-1 and will break from the No. 4 post.

Rally Cat is listed as the 7-5 favorite in the Muckleshoot Derby and will break from post No.1 in the seven-horse field. Filly Alittlelesstalk is the 7-2 second choice and will break from post No. 2. Co-owner and breeder Tim Floyd could have run her in Washington Oaks, which like the Muckleshoot Derby is 1 1/8 miles.

“As a handicapper, I am never usually a fan of running fillies against boys, but this year we feel that the filly division might be better than the boys,” Floyd said.

Mucho Amor, breaking from post No. 5 in the six-horse field, is the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the Oaks. Killarney Lass, breaking from post No. 1, is the 2-1 second choice.

