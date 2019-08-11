AUBURN — It was billed as Championship Sunday at Emerald Downs, with four of the top races of the season all on one card, headlined by the Longacres Mile.

Killarney Lass started four successive stakes by winning the Washington Oaks, My Grandpa pulled away late to win the Muckleshoot Derby and No Talking Back won the Emerald Distaff.

Killarney Lass, coming into the $50,000 Oaks off an 18 1/4-length victory, proved that win was no fluke, leading gate to wire en route to a 9 1/4-lenghth win.

Her previous win was at 6 1/2 furlongs, whereas Sunday’s Oaks, the top race of the season for 3-year-old fillies, was 10 furlongs (1 1/8 miles).

“She was bred for that,” said Killarney Lass trainer Frank Lucarelli about the long-distance race. “We had been wanting to stretch he out.”

And for good reason it turned out. She paid $10.00 and won in a time of 1 minute, 48.55 seconds.

Advertising

My Grandpa wore down filly Alittlelesstalk in a good stretch battle in the $50,000 Derby, winning by 1 1/4 lengths in the top race of the Emerald season for 3-year-old males (and in this case, one filly)

My Grandpa was winless in four starts this season, but was coming off a strong third-place effort in the Seattle Slew Stakes last month. The winner paid $17 and ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.71.

No Talking Back notched her second straight stakes win at Emerald Downs, with jockey Scott Stevens guiding the horse through an opening at the top of the stretch, then pulling away for a 1-length win over Bella Mia.

“I pushed the button when I had an opening,” said No Talking Back jockey Scott Stevens, who also rode the horse to a victory in last month’s Boeing Stakes.

No Talking Back paid $10 in winning the $50,000 Distaff, the top race of the season for fillies and mares. She ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.56.

Note