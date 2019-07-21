Jockey Kevin Orozco recorded two more stakes victories Sunday at Emerald Downs after doing the same last week.

Orozco rode More Power to Him ($10.20, $4.60, $2.80) to victory in the $50,000 Mt. Rainier Stakes for 3-year-olds and up and guided Show Me the Mints ($3.40, $2.40, $2.10) to first in the $50,000 King County Express.

Upsets were the rule in the other $50,000 stakes races Sunday, No Talking Back ($23.20, $13.20, $7.20) captured the Emerald Distaff for older fillies and mares. For You Only ($25.60, $11, $6) took the Angie C Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.

Jockey Franklin Ceballos appeared to escape serious injury after going down while aboard Racy Opinion in the first race. In another incident, jockey Eddie Martinez walked off the track without assistance after going down aboard Informed Lady in the Angie C Stakes.

GOLF

• Scott Erdmann of Oswego Lake Country Club in Oregon won the Rosauers Open Invitational at Indian Canyon in Spokane in a playoff with two other Oregonians. Liam Kendregan of Sand Point Country Club in Seattle took fourth and won $4,075.