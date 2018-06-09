Before Saturday’s 150th Belmont Stakes, which Justify won by 1¾ lengths over 24-1 shot Gronkowski, the chestnut colt won the Kentucky Derby by a 2½-length margin, becoming the first since Apollo in 1882 to prevail in the classic without competing as a 2-year-old.

ELMONT, N.Y. — It was Justify’s moment, after all.

In a withering display of power and durability, the late-blooming colt who didn’t race as a 2-year-old proved Saturday he couldn’t be worn out as a 3-year-old, thundering to victory in the Belmont Stakes to claim a place in history as the sport’s 13th Triple Crown champion.

After a 37-year drought in which the feat seemed virtually impossible, Justify became the second horse in four years to achieve it — schooled, like his 2015 predecessor American Pharoah, by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Belmont ticker • Justify (5 starts before the Belmont) is the least-experienced horse to win the Triple Crown • Bob Baffert (Justify, American Pharoah) joins Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons (Gallant Fox, Omaha) as the only trainers with multiple Triple Crown winners • Justify’s rider, Mike Smith, 52, is the oldest jockey to win the Triple Crown • Baffert and Smith each have three victories in the Belmont Stakes • Justify was purchased at auction for $500,000 as a yearling • In 150 runnings of the Belmont Stakes, the betting favorite has won 63 times (42 percent).

Before Saturday’s 150th Belmont Stakes, which Justify won by 1¾ lengths over 24-1 shot Gronkowski, the chestnut colt with the white blaze had won the Kentucky Derby by a 2½-length margin, becoming the first since Apollo in 1882 to prevail in the classic without competing as a 2-year-old.

Two weeks later, Justify weathered torrential rain and a blanket of fog to win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore, setting himself up for the Triple Crown bid.

All that remained was to prove he had the toughness and resolve to conquer the longest, most grueling leg of the Triple Crown — the Belmont Stakes. Justify did just that before a rapturous crowd of 90,327, including many wearing foam-rubber crowns. The Kentucky-bred broke from the inside post in a field of 10 and led all the way, covering 1½ miles in 2 minutes, 28.18 seconds with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith aboard.

Justify is unbeaten in six starts. The only other Triple Crown winner who was undefeated through the series was Seattle Slew (1977), who improved to 9 for 9 in the Belmont.

Justify, who returned $3.60 on a $2 win bet in the $1.5 million race, triumphed in the fading moments of a sun-splashed afternoon. The massive — he weighs 1,380 pounds — colt mastered a dry, fast track that represented a far different test than the slop he had slogged through at Churchill Downs and Pimlico.

Justify’s dominance of a group that included Preakness runner-up Bravazo and Derby horses Hofburg (who finished third in the Belmont at 5-1), Vino Rosso and Free Drop Billy moved Baffert to tears, as his thoughts turned to his late parents and friends he has lost.

With Saturday’s success, the 65-year-old Baffert pulled ahead of longtime friend and rival trainer D. Wayne Lukas, 82, to claim a record 15 victories in Triple Crown races (five Kentucky Derbys, seven Preakness Stakes and three Belmont Stakes). But Baffert was far more interested afterward in speaking about how fitting and satisfying it felt to help Justify place his name alongside champions such as Secretariat, who had claimed his Triple Crown 45 years to the day earlier, winning the Belmont by a record 31 lengths, in a record 2:24.

“The great ones, they just find another gear,” Baffert said of Justify. “He is a magnificent animal.”

Smith said he merely “let a good horse be a good horse.”

“This horse ran a tremendous race,” Smith added. “He is so gifted. He is sent from heaven, I tell you.”

The first horse to load in the gate, Justify stayed so still and steady as the nine others followed suit that Smith worried for a moment that he might not break at all. But he shot out with a fury, took a 1½-length lead after a quarter-mile in a brisk 23.37 seconds and kept going.

“Once they turned toward home, I felt at that point he’d hold anybody off who was coming,” Smith said.