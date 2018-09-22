The racing season at Emerald Downs closes with a bang Sunday with four stakes races, including the $100,000 Getaway Stakes that was funded by an anonymous donor, and the $50,000 Joe Gottstein Futurity, the signature race of the season for 2-year-olds.

The Getaway Stakes, for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles, drew a field of eight. The horse to beat is local star Sippin Fire, who can tie Noosa Beach’s Emerald Downs season record of five stakes wins set in 2010. Trained by Steve Bullock, Sippin Fire is the 2-1 morning-line favorite.

The $100,000 purse, the second biggest of the season at Emerald Downs, also drew out-of-state competitors, including Yulong Warrior, trained by star Southern California trainer Doug O’Neill, and Canadian Game, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, a two-time winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Weekend Wizard, the 3-1 second choice, was second to Sippin Fire in the Muckleshoot Derby at Emerald Downs and second to Sky Promise in the B.C. Derby at Hastings Park in Vancouver.

Evin Roman, the Southern Calfornia-based jockey who won last year’s Longacres Mile on Gold Rush Dancer, will ride Yulong Bay.

A full field of 12 is entered in the Gottstein Futurity. Palladium, a Southern California-based horse trained by O’Neill, is the 7-2 morning-line favorite.

Also on the card is the $25,000 Pete Pedersen Overnight Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 6 1/2 furlongs, and the $25,000 Fan Appreciation Day Overnight Stakes for older fillies and mares at one mile.

Notes

* The anonymous donor who gave the $100,000 for the Getaway Stakes purse also donated $80,000 to restore the Seattle Stakes, Auburn Stakes, Hastings Stakes and Governor’s Stakes to $50,000 from $30,000.

A portion of nomination, entry and starting fees for the Seattle, Auburn, Hastings and Governor’s stakes were donated to four different Thoroughbred aftercare programs, and all of the entry and starting fees to the Getaway Stakes will be donated to the same charities: Prodigious Fund, Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms, and Thoroughbred Charities of America.

* The four stakes races are in consecutive order, and a 50 cent Pick Four on those races is being offered.