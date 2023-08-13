AUBURN — Prince Abu Dhabi survived a tough challenge from longshot Deshambeau and an inquiry by the stewards to win the $50,000 Muckleshoot Derby on the undercard of the Longacres Mile on Sunday afternoon.

The Muckleshoot Derby was one of three championship races held before the Mile at Emerald Downs.

In the $50,000 Emerald Distaff, favored Tiz a Macho Girl defeated Blazingbellablu by 1 1/2 lengths to win the top race of the season for fillies and mares and Jamies Inheritance pulled off a shocker, winning the $50,000 Washington Oaks.

Prince Abu Dhabi, the 3-5 favorite in the Muckleshoot Derby, brushed with Deshambeau in the stretch before winning by 1 3/4 lengths. The stewards ruled there would be no change in the order of finish after a several-minute review.

Blaine Wright, who trains the Northern California-based Prince Abu Dhabi, said after the race that he thought the stewards made the right call, and didn’t know that Deshambeau would have passed his horse.

Tiz a Macho Girl was 21-1 when she won the Washington Oaks last year by 6 1/4 lengths. She was 6-5 on Sunday and paid $4.40 on a $2 win ticket.

Tiz a Macho Girl settled into third place early in the race, moved easily into the lead entering the stretch and comfortably held off Blazingbellablu.

Jamies Inheritance, which was winless in four starts at Emerald Downs this season, rallied from ninth in a 10-horse field to win the Washington Oaks at 1 1/16 miles by 7 lengths. Finishing second was Avanti Leah at 39-1 and Pepper Mill was third at 47-1.

It was the farthest distance Jamies Inheritance had ever raced.

“I knew if she went longer, she would be great,” said Jose Zunino, who rode Jamies Inheritance.