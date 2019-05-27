AUBURN — A big early lead was what Ima Happy Cat needed as she held off the field down the stretch to win the $50,000 Hastings Stakes for fillies and mares Monday at Emerald Downs.

Ima Happy Cat finished the six furlongs in 1 minute, 8.73 seconds to win by a length. The victory paid $10.80, $5.40 and $4.60.

Gary Wales was the winning jockey for trainer Dan Markle and owners Sue and Tim Spooner of Olympia. The victory was worth $25,300 and pushed Ima Happy Cat’s career earnings to $168,696. She is 3-2-0 in five starts this year.

After a disqualification involving the chasers, Dontkissntell ($6.60 and $5.20) was awarded second and Paddy’s Secret ($7.20) was third.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Bethany Balcer and Shea Groom scored as Reign FC (2-1-3) was a 2-1 winner at home at Cheney Stadium against North Carolina (2-2-3).