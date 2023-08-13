Five Star General made history Sunday afternoon, delivering his owner the biggest racing thrill of his life in the process.

The fourth time in the Longacres Mile was magic for Five Star General, a 7-year-old horse who finished second, third and third in the past three Miles.

Five Star General became the first horse to finish in the top three in the Longacres Mile four straight times and was never really threatened in the stretch, winning the 88th edition of the race by 1 1/2 lengths over Il Bellator.

Defending champion Slew’s Tiz Whiz finished fifth.

Ken Alhadeff, the horse’s owner, is the grandson of Joe Gottstein, who created the Longacres Mile in 1935 at the Renton racetrack.

Alhadeff, who watched the race from Hawaii, said before the race that he thought of his late grandfather and father, Morrie Alhadeff, who helped promote the race that has long been the biggest in the Northwest.

“I’ve had a lot of thrills in racing, but this is it,” said Ken Alhadeff, whose family sold Longacres in Renton in 1990.

Alhadeff, who bought Five Star General last year, said he could feel his grandfather and father’s presence and wanted them to sit together and “root like crazy.”

It was the second Longacres Mile victory for trainer Grant Forster, who grew up near Vancouver, B.C. He won in 2005 with 60-1 longshot No Giveaway. On Sunday, he won with the 2-1 favorite.

“Growing up in the Northwest, winning the Mile is your ultimate dream,” said Forster, who is based in Louisville, Ky. “The horse deserves it. It’s a pretty incredible feat to run in a stakes race four years in a row. … We’re all here because of the horses. We love the horses and to see the horse get rewarded like he is, it just means everything.”

Joe Bravo, one of the nation’s top riders for decades and now based in Southern California, had Five Star General in second place early in the race, a few paths off the rail. He easily went past A Man’s Man approaching the stretch and opened a 2-length lead.

That was more than enough to hold off the closers.

“It makes my job easy when (Forster) brings over the best horse,” said Bravo, who rode at Emerald Downs for the first time. “All I had to do this afternoon was not screw it up. I’m just so proud of what Grant does. He knows how to win races and I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Forster said Bravo watched the earlier races Sunday and had noticed that horses running near the rail were not performing well. So Bravo kept the horse off the rail and it worked.

“He’s just a real money rider, and he’s able to get horses in such a nice rhythm,” Forster said. “No moment is too big for Joe.”

Five Star ran the mile in 1 minute, 34.73 seconds.

Il Bellator finished 3 3/4 lengths ahead of Slew’s Tiz Whiz.

“He tried real hard,” said Alejandro Gomez, who rode Il Bellator. “He liked the track. I’m happy.”

Slew’s Tiz Whiz was next to last early in the race in the 10-horse field and was in eighth halfway through the race. He made his usual late charge, but it was too late to catch the top two.

Jose Zunino, who rode Slew’s Tiz Whiz, said he did not want to be as far back as he was, but said the horse was not handling the loose ground. He was not surprised his horse finally kicked into gear.

“He’s a class horse,” Zunino said of Slew’s Tiz Whiz. “He tries so hard for me.”

Five Star General also is known for trying hard. Forster said the horse will get rewarded for the win with extra peppermint and carrots.

“I knew when they turned for home that they were going to have a really hard time beating him,” Forster said. “He showed us his class.”

