Joe Gottstein, who founded Longacres in 1933, made a big splash in 1935, offering a $10,000 purse — huge in those days — for the winner of a one-mile thoroughbred race at his Renton racetrack.

“It was the richest race at that distance in America,” said Ken Alhadeff, Gottstein’s grandson. “He was smart enough to realize he needed a marquee race. He needed something that gave his racetrack an identity.”

Thus the Longacres Mile was born, one of the area’s biggest sporting events of the summer for nearly a century. Alhadeff was on hand when King’s Favor and Steel Blade, owned by Gottstein’s Elttaes Stable (Seattle spelled backward), won back-to-back Longacres Miles in 1967-68.

Now, Alhadeff will have a chance to win his first Longacres Mile when Five Star General competes in Sunday’s 88th Longacres Mile at Auburn’s Emerald Downs. Post time is scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

Longacres closed for racing in 1992, two years after the Alhadeff family sold the property to Boeing, but the Longacres Mile has endured at Auburn’s Emerald Downs, which opened in 1996. It is still the biggest horse race of the year in the Northwest.

“We appreciate that they did that,” Alhadeff said of Emerald Downs continuing the race. “We had an amazing run at that amazing track (Longacres), and that’s a whole another story but it’s the understanding of the legacy of the race, the history of racing in the state of Washington, what that race has meant to that history.”

Five Star General, a 7-year-old, has already made Longacres Mile history, as has the horse’s trainer, Grant Forster, The horse will be ridden Sunday by Joe Bravo, one of the top riders in Southern California.

Five Star General became the third horse in Longacres Mile history to finish in the top three in the race three times when he finished third last year to Slew’s Tiz Whiz.

Stryker PhD (2013-15) and Awesome Gem (2009, 2011-12) have also accomplished the feat, but no horse has finished in the top three four times.

Five Star General was second in the Longacres Mile in 2020 and third in 2021 while owned by Canadian Glenn Todd. But after Todd died in March 2022, his horses were auctioned off.

Alhadeff, who races under the name Elttaes Stable like his grandfather, won the bidding for Five Star General at a reported price of $110,000. He moved the horse into the barn of his longtime trainer, Doris Harwood.

When Harwood retired after the season last year, she recommended Forster, who has Northwest roots but is now based in Kentucky.

“I immediately had a connection with him,” Alhadeff said of Forster. “He had history with Longacres. He just had great style. So I sent him the horse.”

Forster grew up in the Vancouver, B.C., area. His father Dave was a longtime successful trainer at Hastings Park in Vancouver, and Grant learned early on that the Longacres Mile was a big deal.

“The whole goal of everybody (in British Columbia) was to win the Mile,” Forster said. “The B.C. Derby was big, but the Longacres Mile was bigger.”

After Forster graduated from the University of Arizona’s Race Track Industry Program in 1997 with an eye toward pursuing a career in track management. His first job after college was working two years in the Emerald Downs media relations department.

But he then decided he wanted to work with horses instead of being on the business side of the industry. He began working as a groom, taking care of his father’s horses that were based at Emerald Downs.

In 2003, Forster set out on his own and was one of the top trainers in Auburn for a few seasons. The highlight came in 2005, when at 31, he won the Longacres Mile with No Giveaway.

No Giveaway, owned by famed Northwest sports executive Herman Sarkowsky, was 60-1, the biggest longshot to win the Longacres Mile.

“It’s definitely right up there at the top,” Forster said of where he ranks that win despite winning several stakes races with higher grades. “Even though my dad won almost every stakes race between Longacres, Hastings Park and Emerald Downs, in the early times, he had never been able to win a Mile, so it was a was a really, really big deal for the whole family.”

Forster decided after 2007 to work year-round in the Midwest, where he has had sustained success, but said he always hoped he could bring another horse to the Longacres Mile.

Five Star General is that horse and was listed at 2-1 on the morning line. Defending champion Slew’s Tiz Whiz was listed as the race favorite at 9-5 on the morning line.

But it would not be a surprise if Five Star General is the favorite when the race goes off. He has won stakes races in Maryland, New York, Louisiana and British Columbia, and seems to be in the best form of his career at an age where many horses are no longer racing.

Five Star General won the $100,000 Evangeline Downs Mile in April. In his most recent race, last month, Five Star General was second in a $102,725 allowance race at Horseshoe Indianapolis.

Five Star General has gone straight to the lead in his most recent races, including a wire-to-wire win in a $100,000 allowance race at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, in October.

That strategy might surprise local racing fans because Five Star General had been a horse who usually rallied from the middle of the pack.

“I don’t know if the horse has gotten to be 7 years old and decided he doesn’t like to get dirty anymore, or what, but we haven’t trained him any differently,” Forster said.

What Alhadeff likes about Five Star General is that he is a fighter, which is appropriate, given his name. Alhadeff’s had the horse’s barn named Ike, the nickname of Dwight Eisenhower, the former president and five-star general.

Alhadeff’s family wears five-star cluster pins when Five Star General races, but Ken will be watching from afar Sunday as he will be in Hawaii for a long planned family trip to Hawaii to celebrate his 75th birthday.

Alhadeff visited Five Star General before he left, and he hopes his horse can make a dream come true for him.

“It would be a perfect bookend to my life, and this is probably the last horse I’ll ever own,” Alhadeff said.