Emerald Downs will open its 50-day live racing season on Wednesday, May 19, and continue through Thursday, Sept. 23.

The 2021 dates were approved during the Washington Horse Racing Commission meeting last week.

Emerald Downs president Phil Ziegler is looking forward to running more race days in 2021.

“We were successful running Wednesdays and Thursdays last year,” Ziegler said. “Plus, we are planning to add Sunday racing this year during the summer months.”

The stable area opens for horsemen March 1, with training beginning March 5.

The 2021 stakes schedule will be announced next month.

Players of the week

• Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi is the WCC men’s basketball player of the week and teammate Jalen Suggs is freshman of the week.

Ayayi earned the honor for the second straight week, while Suggs was selected freshman of the week for the fourth time. In the seven recognitions of the WCC Player of the Week so far this season, six Zags have received the honor, including five different GU players.

• Gonzaga senior Jenn Wirth was chosen as WCC women’s basketball player of the week.

• After helping the Eagles to two victories last week, Eastern Washington women’s basketball player Aaliyah Alexander has been named the Big Sky Conference player of the week.

