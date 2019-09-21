An overflow field of 13 was entered for Sunday’s $100,000 Gottstein Futurity for 2-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles, the last of three stakes races scheduled on closing day at Emerald Downs.

The 11-race card in Auburn drew 98 horses and co-features the $25,000 Pete Pedersen Overnight Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 6½ furlongs, and the $25,000 Horsemen Appreciation Overnight Stakes for older fillies and mares at a mile.

Although 13 horses were entered for the Gottstein Futurity, the race is limited to 12 starters — with preference based on earnings. The Gottstein is the second-richest race at Emerald Downs, and the lone two-turn stakes race for 2-year-olds.

Muncey, Unmachable and Windy Point are stakes winners this season and are top contenders.

Discreet Demons, You Go Girl and Windy Point will all attempt to become the 14th filly to win the Gottstein and the fifth at Emerald Downs.

The Pete Pedersen drew a field of nine, including defending champion Hit the Beach and 2018 Washington Horse of the Year Sippin Fire.