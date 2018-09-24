The average daily handle (the amount of money wagered) from all sources was $1.107 million, up 14.5 percent. The amount wagered at the racetrack on Emerald Downs races was up 1.5 percent.

Horse racing might be struggling in many locales, but Emerald Downs in Auburn continued to buck that trend in 2018.

There was a healthy increase in the amount of money bet on races at Emerald Downs, which finished its 67 days of racing for 2018 on Sunday. Attendance was essentially the same after slight growth the past few seasons.

“It was a good year,” said Emerald Downs President Phil Ziegler. “I want to thank the horsemen for supporting the races. We had some really exciting races. I think we are all optimistic.”

The average attendance was 3,741, Ziegler said, with season highs of about 14,000 on July 3, which featured a fireworks show, and more than 13,000 on Aug. 5, which featured corgi races. The average attendance in 2017 was 3,748.

The average field size was up, from 7.0 to 7.1.

For the first time this year, the season on a Sunday. The next two weeks had two days of racing, with three days a week beginning in the fourth week. Also new this year was the move from afternoon to night racing on Saturdays, beginning in mid-June.

“I think we are really pleased with the way the season flowed this year,” Ziegler said. “We had one day of racing, followed by two days and then three days, and it gave the horses a chance to get racing ready. I think people were pleased with the adjustments that we made for this season.”

Because of that, Ziegler said, “I think next year’s schedule will be very similar to this year’s.” And he is optimistic for another good year.

“It’s still one of the best sporting days out there,” he said. “Everyone talks about how affordable a day at the track is compared to other activities and sporting events in the region.”

Year-end honors

