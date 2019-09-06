A bank of lights extending from mid-backstretch to the quarter-pole lost power Friday evening, forcing Emerald Downs to cancel the final three races on the seven-race card.
According to Emerald Downs President Phil Ziegler, impending darkness would have placed horses and riders at risk, and made cancellation a necessity.
Full refunds are available on all advance wagers on Races 5, 6 and 7.
Also, Saturday’s eight-race card will begin at 4:25 p.m., 35 minutes earlier than usual, to ensure the completion of the card.
Eight days remain in the 2019 season, which concludes Sept. 22.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.