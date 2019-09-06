A bank of lights extending from mid-backstretch to the quarter-pole lost power Friday evening, forcing Emerald Downs to cancel the final three races on the seven-race card.

According to Emerald Downs President Phil Ziegler, impending darkness would have placed horses and riders at risk, and made cancellation a necessity.

Full refunds are available on all advance wagers on Races 5, 6 and 7.

Also, Saturday’s eight-race card will begin at 4:25 p.m., 35 minutes earlier than usual, to ensure the completion of the card.

Eight days remain in the 2019 season, which concludes Sept. 22.