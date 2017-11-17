Harris, who begins his duties April 22, becomes only the third announcer in the Auburn track’s 22-season history.

Emerald Downs has announced Tom Harris as the track’s new full-time announcer.

Harris, who begins his duties April 22, becomes only the third announcer in the Auburn track’s 22-season history. He succeeds Matt Dinerman, who was announced earlier this week as the new voice of Golden Gate Fields outside San Francisco.

“Announcing horse races has been a lifelong passion for me, and the opportunity to announce at Emerald Downs is a dream come true,” Harris said. “I have enormous respect for the tradition of the sport in the Pacific Northwest, and the many fine horsemen and horsewomen in the area. I can’t wait to get started.”

Harris, a 55-year-old Dallas native, has extensive race-calling experience. Currently the announcer at Portland Meadows, Harris also has announced races at Sam Houston Race Park, Retama Park, Playfair, Yakima Meadows, Zia Park, San Juan Downs, Albuquerque, Yellowstone Downs, Garden State Park and La Mesa Park. He worked last season for Emerald Downs in the broadcast and promotions departments, calling several races closing week.

In addition to horse racing, Harris also has broadcast minor-league basketball and spent nine years as PA announcer for the Chicago Cubs in spring training. Horse racing, however, remains his passion.

“No two races are the same and each brings a new challenge and a new thrill,” Harris said. “I will always enjoy this exciting ride that life has allowed me.”