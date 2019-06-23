AUBURN — Blaine Wright continued his hot streak as a trainer in stakes races at Emerald Downs, with another victory Sunday with Best of Me in the $50,000 Washington State Legislators Stakes for older fillies and mares.

Wright has five victories in the seven stakes races at Emerald Downs this year, and 25 since the start of the 2017 meeting. The next closest trainer has seven stakes victories in that span.

The latest came for Wright as Best of Me took control in the turn and won by three lengths over stable mate Bella Mia. Best of Me finished the 6½ furlongs in 1:16.04 with Franklin Ceballos aboard and paid $6.60, $3.80 and $2.40. Todd and Shawn Hansen of Tenino are the owners of Best of Me, who improved to 4-0-1 in nine starts with $136,130 in career earnings with the $26,400 from Sunday.

Ceballos has three stakes victories in his first season at Emerald Downs, all riding for Wright, including two aboard unbeaten 3-year-old Baja Sur.

Bella Mia paid $3.80 and $2.60 while Dontkissntell took third and paid $2.60.

GONZAGA

• The Zags might have found their point guard for next basketball season as Ryan Woolridge, a graduate transfer from North Texas, announced his decision to attend the Spokane school. Woolridge, 6 feet 3, averaged 11.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a junior at North Texas. He made nearly 49% of his shots from the field, 33% from behind the three-point line and 54.2% at the free-throw line in 89 career games, including 76 starts. “I definitely bring experience, quickness and an ability to read the defense,” said Woolridge. “I have a high IQ for the game and I bring grit, giving 100 percent every time I step on the floor.”

REIGN

• Jess Fishlock scored in the 80th minute as the Reign (3-5-1) scored a 1-0 road victory over Chicago (3-2-4) in National Women’s Soccer League action. The Reign had a 15-6 advantage in shots, and showed tough defense by surviving a 5-0 disadvantage in corner kicks.