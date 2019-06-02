Anyportinastorm delivered a scintillating Northwest debut Sunday, winning by 3½ lengths over Oh Marvelous Me in the $50,000 Governor’s Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at Emerald Downs in Auburn. Anyportinastorm ran 6 furlongs in a stakes-record 1:07.54 and paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10.

Elsewhere

• Reign FC drew 1-1 with the Houston Dash at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Bethany Balcer scored in the 32nd minute for the Reign (2-1-4, 10 points). Houston’s Christine Nairn got the equalizer in the 90th minute for Houston (3-2-2, 11 points).

• The Seattle Seawolves defeated Austin Elite Rugby 38-26 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila to earn a playoff spot against Toronto.

• Western Washington was third and Seattle Pacific fourth in the team standings at the NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships in Indianapolis. In the varsity eight Grand Final, WWU was third and SPU fourth.