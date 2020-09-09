Locally based trainer Blaine Wright made it to a Triple Crown race for the first time in his career last year when Anothertwistafate competed in the Preakness Stakes.

Anothertwistafate has a chance to give Wright, 46, another big milestone — his first victory in the Longacres Mile — on Thursday night at Emerald Downs in Auburn.

Anothertwistafate has not raced since finishing 10th in the Preakness in May last year but is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in a field of 10 in the 85th running of the $100,000 Grade III race, the signature race in the Northwest for decades.

“Anybody associated with this race in the Northwest, this is our history, and I think anybody and everybody would want to win this race,” said Wright, who has dominated the stakes races at Emerald Downs the past few seasons and was second in the Mile the past two years. “Winning would mean a whole lot to me and my family, and to the owner, Mr. (Peter) Redekop. Hopefully he runs his race.”

Anothertwistafate was the third choice on the morning line at the Preakness after winning the El Camino Real Derby in Northern California by 7 lengths, then finishing second in the Sunland (New Mexico) Derby and second in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland (Kentucky).

Anothertwistafate was in contention until the stretch in the Preakness, “and he didn’t pull up real good” after the race, Wright said.

Then when the horse returned to training, he suffered a setback — “horse issues” was as specific as Wright would get — but he has been preparing uninterrupted the past several months.

If a long string of fast workouts is any indication, it appears the horse is ready.

“Hopefully, we’re bringing a horse that is fit enough and can make a good showing,” Wright said.

If he shows the same ability he did last year as a 3-year-old, he will be tough to beat. Juan Gutierrez will ride Anothertwistafate, who drew the No. 4 post position.

Five State General, a horse based in Vancouver, British Columbia, who won the Grade III B.C. Derby last year, is the second choice on the morning line. He will break from the No. 2 post and will be ridden by Mario Gutierrez, the Southern California-based rider who won the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness (I’ll Have Another) and has two wins in the Longacres Mile (2012, 2016).

Elliott Bay, the top older horse based at Emerald Downs this season, will try to give trainer Frank Lucarelli his first Mile win. He is 8-1 on the morning line and drew the No. 1 post.

But the public will undoubtedly make Wright’s horse the big favorite. He trained the big favorite last year, Anyportinastorm, who was run down in the final strides and lost by a head to Law Abidin Citizen.

“It was unfortunate last year, because our horse ran his race and got nabbed at the wire,” Wright said. “We keep trying, and hopefully this will be our year. I just hope he runs his best effort.”