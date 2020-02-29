EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — DJ Horne had a career-high 24 points as Illinois State ended its 11-game road losing streak, topping Evansville 71-60 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Jaycee Hillsman had 13 points for Illinois State (10-20, 5-13 Missouri Valley Conference). Ricky Torres added six rebounds. Matt Chastain had seven rebounds.

K.J. Riley had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-22, 0-18), whose losing streak stretched to 18 games. Evan Kuhlman added 10 points. Sam Cunliffe had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Redbirds also defeated Evansville 77-66 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com