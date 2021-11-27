PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Nate Watson added 23 points as Providence topped Saint Peter’s 85-71 on Saturday.

Horchler hit 9 of 10 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers for a career-high at Providence. He added five assists. Watson added six rebounds and two blocked shots.

A.J. Reeves had 12 points for Providence (6-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Aljami Durham added 11 points.

Daryl Banks III scored a career-high 26 points for the Peacocks (1-3). Doug Edert added 16 points. Fousseyni Drame had 13 points and nine rebounds.

