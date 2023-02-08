PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 17 points and No. 20 Providence beat Georgetown 74-62 on Wednesday night.

Devin Carter and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece as the Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East) won for the fourth time in five games. Noah Locke added 11 points, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Bradley Ezewiro paced last-place Georgetown (6-19, 1-13) with 19 points and Primo Spears added 18. Brandon Murray scored 16 as the Hoyas dropped their fourth straight.

Providence threatened to pull away several times. Locke hit a 3 to make it 54-37, but the Hoyas were within 58-51 with eight minutes left. Another surge by the Friars featuring 3s from Locke and Hopkins helped them maintain a double-digit lead down the stretch.

The Hoyas had Providence on the run early, jumping out to a 16-14 lead that was sparked by Spears, their leading scorer. But the Friars ripped off a 16-1 spurt highlighted by a pair of strong takes from Hopkins.

Jayden Pierre made a 3-pointer that gave Providence 30-17 cushion. Murray trimmed it to 34-27 with a 3, but the Friars took a 39-30 advantage into halftime.

Advertising

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: On their way to a losing record in Big East play for the fourth consecutive season, the Hoyas are 74-103 since Patrick Ewing became coach of his alma mater in 2017.

Providence: The Friars have double-digit Big East wins for the third time in four seasons. The defending regular-season conference champions are tied with No. 23 Creighton for third place in the league standings, a half-game behind No. 10 Marquette and one game back of No. 13 Xavier.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Will host Marquette on Saturday.

Providence: A visit to Madison Square Garden to face St. John’s on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25