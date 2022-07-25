WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hope Solo, former standout goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s national team, pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside.

Solo also was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer in connection with the March 31 incident. Her attorney, Chris Clifton, said those two charges were voluntarily dismissed, The Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Solo, 40, is from Richland and played college soccer for the Washington Huskies. She also competed for the Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Solo posted 102 shutouts for the U.S. team, winning two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup.

A news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said a judge gave Solo, of Roaring Gap, North Carolina, a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. She was given 30 days’ credit for time she spent at an inpatient rehabilitation facility. The judge ordered Solo to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of lab tests.

Solo also has to get a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment.

In a statement released after her guilty plea, Solo said that although she took pride in motherhood and how she and her husband — Jerramy Stevens, a former UW and Seahawks tight end — handled her children during the pandemic, “it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become. The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly.”

A police report said Solo was arrested in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem. According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and the two children in the back seat.

Solo was taken to the magistrate’s office, where she refused to take a Breathalyzer test, so police got a search warrant for a blood sample. Solo had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.24%, three times the legal limit. Tests also showed Solo had THC in her system, according to a police report.

Solo was dismissed from the national team after the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, where she called the Swedish team “cowards” for their defensive stance against the defending gold medalists.

Solo was suspended for 30 days in early 2015 after she and Stevens were pulled over in a U.S. Soccer-owned van and Stevens was charged with DUI. She was also benched after publicly questioning coach Greg Ryan’s decision to start Briana Scurry against Brazil during the 2007 World Cup, comments many saw as a slight against Scurry.

In 2014, Solo was arrested at her Kirkland home for allegedly striking her half-sister and her nephew. She was charged with two counts of fourth-degree domestic-violence assault.

City prosecutors dropped those charges in 2018, saying the witnesses in the case wanted to move on with their lives and did not want to participate in a trial.