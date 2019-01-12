LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nathan Hoover scored 25 points, Cameron Jackson 23 and Wofford forced 22 turnovers to defeat VMI 90-76 on Saturday, pushing its win streak to five games.

Hoover went 10 for 19 from the floor with three 3-pointers, Jackson was 9 of 14 and added 10 rebounds — his fourth double-double this season. Wofford (14-4, 6-0 Southern) shot 51 percent.

The Keydets (6-11, 0-5) have lost four in a row, nine of their last 10. VMI shot 52 percent but took 17 fewer field-goal attempts and fell behind despite making 11 of 27 from beyond the arc.

Garrett Gilkeson led VMI with 17 points and three 3-pointers. Bubba Parham and Greg Parham each scored 10 as did Myles Lewis.

Wofford led 40-38 at halftime, opened the second half on an 8-3 burst and a 15-0 run later in the period pushed the lead to 21 points. Hoover scored 14 and Jackson 11 after halftime.