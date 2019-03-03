BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth had 21 points as Western Kentucky narrowly defeated Southern Miss 76-71 on Sunday.
Josh Anderson had 17 points for Western Kentucky (18-12, 11-6 Conference USA). Lamonte Bearden added 13 points. Charles Bassey had four blocks for the hosts.
Tyree Griffin tied a season high with 21 points and had nine assists for the Golden Eagles (17-11, 9-7). LaDavius Draine added 16 points. Dominic Magee had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Western Kentucky defeated Southern Miss 66-63 on Jan. 24. W. Kentucky finishes out the regular season against UTSA at home on Wednesday. Southern Miss faces Old Dominion on the road on Wednesday.
