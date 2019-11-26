HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore Curtis Holland III scored a career-high 24 points and High Point picked up its first victory of the season, beating Division III-member Greensboro 90-73 on Tuesday night.

Holland sank 9 of 17 shots from the floor and added six assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Panthers (1-6). John-Michael Wright scored 16, Bryant Randleman pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds and Eric Coleman Jr. scored 10.

Michael Phifer paced the Pride with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

High Point had a big advantage at the free-throw line where they made 24 of 31 attempts. Greensboro sank 6 of 12 foul shots.

