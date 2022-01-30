DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden scored 23 points as Wright State got past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-63 on Sunday.

Grant Basile added 21 points for the Raiders. Basile also had seven rebounds. Trey Calvin had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Wright State (12-10, 9-4 Horizon League). Tim Finke added seven assists.

Wright State posted a season-high 23 assists.

Jarred Godfrey had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Mastodons (11-10, 6-6). Damian Chong Qui added 12 points. Jalon Pipkins had six rebounds.

Wright State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 86-73 on Dec. 2.

