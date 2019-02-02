TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matt Holba hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to lift Purdue Fort Wayne to its third straight Summit League victory, knocking off Oral Roberts, 82-81 on Saturday night.
The victory allowed the Mastodons to even the all-time series with Oral Roberts at 11 wins each. Purdue Fort Wayne now has won eight of the last nine meetings between the programs.
Purdue Fort Wayne held a 41-33 edge at intermission, but the Golden Eagles staged a second-half comeback and took the lead, 81-79 on Sam Kearns’ jumper with :23 left.
John Konchar was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line and finished with 26 points and dished seven assists to lead Purdue Fort Wayne (15-10, 7-3). Dylan Carl and Holba each added 14 points.
Kearns hit 4 of 9 from distance and finished with 27 points to lead Oral Roberts (8-17, 4-6). Kevin Obanor and D.J. Weaver each added 19 points.