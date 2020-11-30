BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech backup quarterback Quincy Patterson has decided to transfer.

Coach Justin Fuente made the announcement Monday, shortly before Patterson confirmed his decision in a Twitter post.

“Through thought, prayer and countless discussions with my parents and other important people in my life, I felt it was in my best interest to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Patterson said in the tweet. “Despite the weird timing, my decision wasn’t made hastily.”

Fuente said he and Patterson have had numerous conversations with the redshirt sophomore about his future.

“I just want to publicly thank Quincy for his time here. Just a fantastic young man,” Fuente said Monday. “He played a vital role in our football team. Quincy knows how I feel about him and his folks. We stand ready to help him in any way we can moving forward.”

He said Patterson wants a chance to play more, and is certain he will have numerous suitors.

“I’m sure when the news hits, his phone will be blowing up with a lot of people trying to find out about him and our phones will be blowing up, too” Fuente said. “We’ll have nothing but great things to say about him moving forward. I look forward to watching him play and watching him get on the field on a more consistent basis.”

Patterson appeared in 13 games for Virginia Tech, starting at Notre Dame in 2019 when Hendon Hooker was injured. For his career, he has 359 career passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception and 333 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Hokies, coming off an off week, face No. 4 Clemson on Saturday.

