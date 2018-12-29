Zack Andrusiak scored four goals but the Seattle Thunderbirds could not capitalize, losing 8-6 to the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday night at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Noah Philp had a goal and three assists for the T-birds (11-18-4-0), who played catchup after falling behind 3-0 in the first period.

Joachim Blichfeld had a goal and three assists for Portland (20-12-2-2).

Seattle next plays Monday night at 7 at Portland.

Silvertips roll

Martin Fasko-Rudas and Jackson Berezowski each scored two goals as the Everett Silvertips beat the Prince George Cougars 6-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Artyom Minulin had three assists for the Silvertips (29-7-1-1), who lead the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League.

Max Palaga stopped 24 shots for Everett.

Women’s basketball

Eastern Washington opened Big Sky play with a 64-58 victory over host Weber State (3-8). EWU (2-8), which trailed by 12 points with 9:27 left in the game, had four players score in double figures: Grace Kirscher and Violet Kapri Morrow each had 13 points, Jessica McDowell-White had 12 and Brittany Klaman 11.