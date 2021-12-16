The East Coast Hockey League, a midlevel men’s minor league, has had a relationship with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association before, when four PWHPA players were a part of the ECHL’s 2020 All-Star Game in Wichita, Kansas.

Women’s hockey will have an even larger footprint in this year’s game.

This week the ECHL announced that representatives from the PWHPA and Premier Hockey Federation will participate in its All-Star Game. This will be the first time both women’s hockey leagues have been at a joint event with players partaking.

The game will take place Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.

For the PHF, Boston’s Jillian Dempsey and Minnesota’s Allie Thunstrom will take part, and the PWHPA will be represented by Sophia Shaver and Loren Gabel.

“On behalf of the Premier Hockey Federation I’m both excited and proud that Jillian Dempsey and Allie Thunstrom will compete in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic,” PHF commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a statement. “This is a well-deserved opportunity for two phenomenal athletes and leaders who shared MVP honors in 2020 and were Isobel Cup finalists the past two seasons. I know they’ll show the entire hockey world what they’re capable of and represent the PHF with talent and class!”

The PHF and PWHPA generally have been portrayed as in opposition with each other, though with the majority of the PWHPA’s talent in Olympic residencies, that line has blurred a little. Kali Flanagan left for the PHF a couple weeks ago, as did Boston goalie Katie Burt before the season.

The PWHPA and PHF haven’t agreed on the direction of pro women’s hockey since the PWHPA’s inception in 2019, and they have been direct about that. A lot of talk about the idea of a merger has greatly oversimplified how large the gap is between the entities.

After all, the PWHPA was created so players would not have to join the PHF (then called the NWHL), especially after some players said salaries were cut during the 2016-17 season. But as younger players rise up, both entities have undergone so much change — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic — that the landscape is rapidly changing.

Regardless, both entities will have another opportunity to showcase their players’ skills.

“We’re thrilled to once again have players represent the PWHPA at the ECHL All-Star Classic,” PWHPA operations consultant Jayna Hefford said in a statement. “This event provides our players with another professional platform to showcase their skills and I know Sophia and Loren will make the most of this opportunity. We’re grateful to the ECHL for their ongoing support of women’s hockey.”

U.S. makes cuts, drops Rivalry Series game

After the U.S. national team made final roster cuts — Anna Wilgren, Britta Curl and Lacey Eden — it dropped Game 5 of the Rivalry Series set with Canada on Thursday.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored her second goal of the game for the overtime winner, and Canada won 2-1 in St. Louis. Hilary Knight scored the lone U.S. goal, and goalie Alex Cavallini made 24 saves.

The win gave Canada a 3-2 lead in the series after the U.S. tied it in Game 4 with an overtime win and then a shutout in Canada. The next game of the series is Friday night in St. Louis.

This likely will be the last international competition before both squads head to Beijing for the Olympics in February, when the United States will try to defend its gold medal.

COVID-19 impacts PHF

The weekend series between the Boston Pride and Metropolitan Riveters was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Pride, the PHF announced Thursday.

League sources said the Pride are dealing with a potential outbreak, and out of an “abundance of caution” are “prioritizing the health and safety of the team.” It’s the first COVID postponement of the season in the PHF. No makeup date was announced.

Last week’s series between the Minnesota Whitecaps and Buffalo Beauts was postponed due to inclement weather for the traveling Whitecaps, and the PHF announced Thursday that the series would be played Feb. 5-6.