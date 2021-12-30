Nearly a year since the Premier Hockey Federation attempted a bubble season, COVID-19 is still having an impact on the league.

Like most other sports in North America, the PHF was anticipating a return-to-normal type of season, with teams back playing in front of home audiences and limited restrictions. Also like everyone else, they’ve dealt with the fallout of omicron.

Two games between the Boston Pride and Metropolitan Riveters were postponed before the holiday break, with teams not slated to return to play until Jan. 4 when Toronto, Minnesota, Boston and Buffalo will be in action.

Buffalo goalie Carly Jackson has spent the past week in isolation after testing positive.

“It’s kind of just become part of the team and I think personally, it’s just part of the lifestyle right now,” she said. “And I remember the first time that I took a test, I was always just really nervous and now I’m just I just try to be grateful for the moments where we do get on the ice.”

The PHF — then called the NWHL — was wrecked by COVID last season even in a bubble after several protocol violations, enough for league health providers to shift the offseason to Lake Placid and demand the league pay its full contract, though the season was not completed because of a breach of contract with player safety.

As of Wednesday night, the Pride, who had the outbreak that caused the two postponements earlier this month, had tested negative for three consecutive days before returning to practice.

Boston coach Paul Mara said the team has gone “above and beyond” in testing, including testing on more days than the league has asked.

“We’re doing the right thing, I think, in the past two weeks,” he said. “Even though everyone is doing the right thing, it’s still extremely transmissible. You look at every single professional sports teams, whether it’s hockey, basketball, football, wherever there were other big gatherings. This COVID is striking. Fortunately for our team, we’ve kept it to extreme, extreme minimums, but that’s because we’re extremely safe about it.”

Mara said the league provides the protocols but not the testing. Jackson said the Beauts had set up testing for the players once a week. She wasn’t sure if, when the league is scheduled to return on Jan. 8, there will be more rigorous protocols or testing.

The reality is for PHF players, especially those who have only been in the league the past two seasons, this is the only pro hockey world they’ve ever known.

“I think people are just starting to weirdly like get used to it,” Jackson said. “Sounds kind of strange, but I think we just try to keep our spirits high and you know, do everything we can and realize that last year it was scary because, I mean it’s still very scary, but there’s everything still unknown, but we know that we’re in a pandemic. And we know that, you know, every day that we do get to skate, it’s an absolute gift.”

New players’ association director to be named

Ever since Anya Packer was named the Metropolitan Riveters general manager before this season, the PHF players’ association has been without a director.

The league plans to announce a new director next week. The league has already announced over the past couple of weeks their player reps. Each club will have two.

Mara said he heard from one of the player reps for the Pride, Mallory Souliotis, they were pleased with the choice for a new director. Jackson emphasized the need for proper representation for the players.

“It’s another tool and resource for us as players to have another person standing in a corner,” Jackson said. “I have faith in the league and I have faith especially in the Buffalo Beauts organization. There’s just so much just love and thoughtfulness and consideration and to us as people and you know, that’s pretty amazing, but to have a Players Association as well, it’s absolutely huge. It’s just another voice for us as players and another steppingstone I think into making this league as well rounded as it can possibly be.”