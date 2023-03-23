With recent NHL holdouts and cancellations a motivating factor, Seattle Thunderbirds fans organized a grassroots, do-it-yourself Pride Night for Tuesday’s game in Kent.

Some teams in the Thunderbirds’ Western Hockey League host Pride events, some don’t. The Kamloops Blazers wore Pride jerseys throughout a 6-5 victory over the Thunderbirds on Wednesday night. They were set to be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Safe Spaces program, where LGBTQIAP2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, pansexual and Two Spirit) youth and allies can meet and receive education and support.

Despite “ongoing discussions,” Thunderbirds team president Colin Campbell declined to offer specifics on why the team hasn’t held a similar event in recent years.

Seattle Thunderbirds have the only out gay player in the WHL but chose not to hold Pride Night so fans organized their own. What I didn't expect was every single Tbird using Pride tape for warmups to support their teammate pic.twitter.com/vEmzQCjZxu — Michaela Gray (@GreyMichaela) March 23, 2023

“Bottom line is when we do something, we want to be impactful with it,” he said.

He was happy with how Tuesday’s fan-led Pride Night turned out at accesso ShoWare Center.

“I think there was a certain authenticity that came from it from it being the fan’s initiative,” Campbell said. “We will absolutely, 100% support doing it. Hockey is all inclusive and for everyone.

“It made it a little bit different and I think, in a way, a lot more meaningful.”

Auburn resident Rebecca Bower, a former Thunderbirds intern and longtime season-ticket holder, is active in fan spaces on social media. A group chat consisting of Thunderbirds fans convened to admire the jerseys worn by the rival Portland Winterhawks, one of Seattle’s closest WHL neighbors, on Jan. 27.

The group chat also noticed the full participation of the Kraken’s Pride Night on March 13. That was motivating in light of recent events involving Pride Nights around the NHL.

In January, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov declined to take warmups on his team’s Pride Night, saying it ran contrary to his Russian Orthodox faith. Sharks goaltender James Reimer, citing his Christian faith, explained his decision not to wear San Jose’s Pride Night jersey on March 18.

“In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life,” Reimer said in a statement shared by the team.

On Thursday it was confirmed the Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys Sunday, citing a recent anti-gay Russian law that could endanger athletes from that country when they return home, The Associated Press reported.

So the Thunderbirds’ DIY Pride Night was a reaction, in part, to what fans saw as a step back in the sport’s discourse.

“Having Luke [Prokop] on the team, combined with the NHL and what’s going on there, we thought, ‘Now’s the time. We can’t wait any more,’ ” Bower said. “We need to make a big step and make it now. These other teams might not be making the correct steps, but we as fans can still make those steps.

“We’re seeing the impact of the NHL saying hockey is for everyone, and then taking away the jerseys, or individuals not wanting to wear the jerseys for different reasons. It was really disheartening and frustrating to see that going on, knowing this was supposed to be a night that’s accepting and loving and supporting of the community.”

They set a date, and Bower said she reached out to Thunderbirds defenseman Prokop, the first player under contract to an NHL team to come out as gay, on social media to see if he was comfortable with the idea.

“We wanted to make sure he wasn’t going to feel a spotlight on him he didn’t want,” Bower said.

On Monday Prokop, a Nashville Predators prospect, released a statement to his more than 22,000 Twitter followers, also calling recent NHL events a “step back.”

“Everyone is entitled to their own set of beliefs but I think it’s important to recognize the difference between endorsing a community and respecting individuals within it,” Prokop’s statement read.

Prokop was on board with Bower’s idea, she said. The organizers began spreading word of “T-birds Fan Pride Night,” supported by local organizations and Pride Tape, a company that produces rainbow stick tape.

Bower, who works in marketing, created logos. The Thunderbirds sent over a rainbow logo and gave them permission to use it. Bower estimated she cranked out more than a hundred T-shirts and hoodies and sent decals to others who wanted to make their own clothing. She sold them at cost.

“I had to use my boyfriend’s printer,” she said. “I think we had to change the ink three or four times.”

“She worked extremely hard to pull the pieces together and did an incredible job,” Campbell added.

Bower met with Campbell, plus members of Seattle’s game-night operations and presentation departments. The team ultimately didn’t sell merchandise. Campbell said it would take more than a year’s notice to arrange Pride jerseys.

The organization showed its support by changing the graphics on the JumboTron for the evening and making a pregame announcement acknowledging the event. In essence it was an event the Thunderbirds blessed but didn’t sponsor.

“They even mentioned — our fans are very creative and very fun. We never have to be told what to do, we just do it,” Bower said.

The fact that it was Fan Pride Night was a big part of Seattle resident Ray Boggs’ decision to head down for her second Thunderbirds game of the season. She picked up a flag and admired some of the fans’ creations.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect, but I was really happy to see how many people were visibly supporting it by wearing a shirt or having a flag,” Boggs said.

Bower called the turnout by fans specifically for Pride Night “amazing.” She’d heard rumors that the players got their hands on some Pride Tape. All of the Thunderbirds came out for warmups with sticks taped for the occasion.

“They didn’t have to. It wasn’t an official thing, but they wanted to show their support for their community and for their teammate,” Bower said.

Prokop handed off his taped stick to a fan celebrating a birthday. A handful of T-birds kept the rainbow tape on the entire game.

“Athletes, [they’re] very superstitious about how they tape things and what they do,” Campbell said. “It was a strong show of support pregame.”

The Thunderbirds beat Kamloops 6-3. Bower noted the Thunderbirds took some heat on social media for it not being their own event but wanted to recognize their efforts.

“I think it’s important to note the team was on board with it,” Bower said. “They had no reservations. They gave us permission for the logo use.”

Once an expected deep playoff run has concluded, Campbell and Bower expect another meeting where they discuss the team’s involvement going forward, whether it’s “initiating or supporting,” as Campbell put it.

There’s a solid template in place. Bower said several participants reported the night meant a lot to them.

“I’ve had multiple people tell me the vibe in the arena and on the concourse was different. It felt very loving, very peaceful,” she said. “I’m hoping in the future, maybe it can be an official event … I feel like this is a big step in the right direction, for not only the team but the entire league and hockey in general.

“It’s worth a little bit of hate in the comment sections. You’re always going to have that, no matter what you do, no matter what the event, no matter how good the team is. That’s just how sports are — you’re not going to be able to please everyone. You might as well get behind events that actually matter, can make a difference.

“Show this large community, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here.’ ”