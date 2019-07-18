Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis will be introduced as the first general manager of Seattle’s new NHL franchise by owner Tod Leiweke Thursday at 10 a.m. We’re bringing you a live stream of the news conference at Seattle Center.

Francis was previously the general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, who made the Eastern Conference finals this season — a year after firing Francis. He acquired the team’s top two scorers, Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, but they didn’t make the postseason in four seasons with Francis as GM.

Francis, 56, is better known for his Hall-of-Fame playing career on the ice. He spent the first 10 seasons of that 22-year career with the Hartford Whalers, then returned to the franchise after it moved to North Carolina. He’s lived in Raleigh, North Carolina, ever since with his wife and three kids. With the fifth-most points in NHL history, Francis was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2007, and the NHL named him one of its top 100 players in history in 2017.